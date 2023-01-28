Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 2,326.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,263 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Avaya by 102.7% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVYA opened at $0.32 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

