Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,816 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 173,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,749 shares of company stock worth $396,316 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

CDMO opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

