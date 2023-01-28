Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.44 Billion Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,197,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 93,519 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,443,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,335,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,009,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,862 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,829,179 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,590,515,000 after purchasing an additional 168,723 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.