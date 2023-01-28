Balentine LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,426 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,282,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Insider Activity

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

