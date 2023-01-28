Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BANC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Banc of California Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.24 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

