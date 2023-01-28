Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

