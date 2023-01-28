Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSBR. TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

