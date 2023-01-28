Barry Canton Sells 158,748 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $274,634.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,534,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,873,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 10.9 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

