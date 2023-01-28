Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 257 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,815 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

