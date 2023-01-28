Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 69,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 55,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 154,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.