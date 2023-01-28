Bender Robert & Associates Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average is $249.46. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.