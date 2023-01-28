Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
