Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

