Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 12.4% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 141,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 111,389 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 33,073 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

