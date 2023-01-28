Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $86.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Boot Barn stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $105.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

