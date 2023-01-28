Canadian National Railway to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 price target on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$161.08.

TSE CNR opened at C$157.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$159.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The company has a market cap of C$105.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.862 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.25%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.