Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.3% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $77.47 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

