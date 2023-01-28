ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,571,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after buying an additional 1,422,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 804,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

