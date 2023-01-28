Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.02

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.02 and last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 17159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.96.
Several brokerages recently commented on CHE.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.50.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
