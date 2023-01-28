Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
