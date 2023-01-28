Citigroup Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $415.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $372.37 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average of $266.32.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in MarketAxess by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

