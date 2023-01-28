Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,543 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLVT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

