Close Asset Management Ltd Has $29.40 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

