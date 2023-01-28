CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNA opened at $43.15 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

