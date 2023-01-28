Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

