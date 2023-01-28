Comerica Bank Acquires 1,395 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enstar Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group



Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

