Comerica Bank Acquires 1,565 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 7.0 %

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:VNO opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.