Comerica Bank Acquires 3,320 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RPC were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in RPC by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RPC by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,457,489.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at $840,809,390.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,789,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RES opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.69. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

