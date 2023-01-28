Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

