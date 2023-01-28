Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

