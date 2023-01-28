Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Mercury General by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mercury General by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.5 %

Mercury General stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.56. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. Analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.78%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

