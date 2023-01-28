Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 512,387 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 421,605 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,425,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

