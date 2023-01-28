Comerica Bank Buys 4,478 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Profile

STLA stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

