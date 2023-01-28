Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Matthews International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Down 7.9 %

MATW opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.11. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matthews International

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Articles

