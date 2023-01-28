Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

