Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGW opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

