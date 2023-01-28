Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TTEC were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 578,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $48.74 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

TTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.