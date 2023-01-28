Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. CL King reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.