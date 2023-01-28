Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 610,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $396,316. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

