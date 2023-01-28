Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.5 %

CLB opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.