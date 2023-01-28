Comerica Bank Has $584,000 Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 4.4 %

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

