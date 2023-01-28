Comerica Bank Has $606,000 Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $186,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $485,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $27.29 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,543 shares of company stock worth $266,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Articles

