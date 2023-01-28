Comerica Bank Has $613,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barclays were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Barclays by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,349 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 482,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

