Comerica Bank Has $637,000 Stock Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Trinseo Stock Performance

TSE opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $925.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

Trinseo Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.