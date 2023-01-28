Comerica Bank Has $649,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

