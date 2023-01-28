Comerica Bank Has $663,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANF opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

