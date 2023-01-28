Comerica Bank Has $683,000 Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Innoviva by 4.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Innoviva by 14.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Innoviva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.45 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 78.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

