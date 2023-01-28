Comerica Bank Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AZZ were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.76%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

