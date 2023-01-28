Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after acquiring an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.