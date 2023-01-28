Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $52.02 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

