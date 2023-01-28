Comerica Bank Purchases 757 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $107,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 13.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 606,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after buying an additional 73,398 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 7.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 402.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.36.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $233.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

